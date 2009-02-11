Children's Hospital & Research Center of Oakland, (CHORI) is located in Northern California in Oakland (across the bridge from San Francisco). CHORI origins go back to 1912 under a different name. CHORI research on pediatric Cystic Fibrosis, sickle cell, HIV/AIDS, cancer and a host of child diseases and disorders is the highlight of this teaching hospital, graduate research institute and patient care institutions.

Address 747 52nd Street, Oakland, California 94609 Website http://www.childrenshospitaloakland.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_Hospital_Oakland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

