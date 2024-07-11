The Chandra X-ray Center operates under the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and is housed in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The initial Chandra Observatory projects included the Hubble Space Telescope launch in 1991. The Chandra X-ray Observatory satellite launched in 1999. Chandra advanced the entire field of astronomy and in particular X-ray astronomy. The Chandra X-ray Center monitors the Chandra satellite and has answered many scientific inquiries about supernovas, black holes, neutron stars and how these anomalies behave. Observations of pressure waves and shock waves around black holes, the Milky Way, galaxies, quasars and more. The Chandra X-ray Center shares information with interested scientists and other observatories. Media inquiries are welcome and timely updates of Chandra activity is posted on their Web site.

Address
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Chandra X-ray Center, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 USA
Website
http://chandra.harvard.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chandra_X-ray_Observatory

Coming in hot: NASA's Chandra checks habitability of exoplanets

Using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA's (European Space Agency's) XMM-Newton, astronomers are exploring whether nearby stars could host habitable exoplanets, based on whether they emit radiation that could destroy ...

Planetary Sciences

Jun 12, 2024

Star cluster shines in new look from NASA's Chandra

Westerlund 1 is the biggest and closest "super" star cluster to Earth. New data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, in combination with other NASA telescopes, is helping astronomers delve deeper into this galactic factory ...

Astronomy

Jun 10, 2024

Travel through data from space in new 3D Instagram experiences

A new project provides special 3D "experiences" on Instagram using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes through augmented reality (AR), allowing users to travel virtually through objects in space. ...

Astronomy

May 30, 2024

NASA's Chandra notices the galactic center is venting

Using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers have located an exhaust vent attached to a "chimney" of hot gas blowing away from the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Their paper describing these results is published in ...

Astronomy

May 10, 2024

Telescopes show the Milky Way's black hole is ready for a kick

The supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way is spinning so quickly it is warping the spacetime surrounding it into a shape that can look like a football, according to a new study using data from NASA's Chandra ...

Astronomy

Feb 8, 2024

Astronomers find spark of star birth across billions of years

Astronomers have completed the largest and most detailed study of what triggers stars to form in the universe's biggest galaxies, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes. They were surprised to find that ...

Astronomy

Jan 12, 2024

NASA telescopes chase down 'Green Monster' in star's debris

By bringing together data from two NASA telescopes, astronomers may have solved a mystery around a bizarre structure found in the debris field of an exploded star. Their work has uncovered new details about the star's remains, ...

Astronomy

Jan 9, 2024

