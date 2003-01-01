Central Washington University, or CWU, is a publicly assisted university in Ellensburg, Washington in the United States. The university's three chief divisions include the Office of the President, Business and Financial Affairs, and Academic and Student Life (ASL). Within ASL are four colleges: the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Business (Ellensburg campus and centers in the Puget Sound and central regions),[3] the College of Education and Professional Studies, and College of the Sciences. CWU is located about 110 miles (180 km) east of Seattle, Washington on Interstate 90 in Kittitas Valley.

Address 400 University Way Ellensburg, WA 98922 Website http://www.cwu.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Washington_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

