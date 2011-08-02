The Census of Marine Life is a global network of scientists and marine professionals in more than 80 countries engaged in a 10 year study to assess and explain the diversity, distribution and abundance of life in the oceans. A full report, entitled Census of Marine Life—Past, Present and Future has a planned publishing date of 2010. Informative news releases posted on the COML Web site are posted routinely for readers to track the progress of the census.
