The Census of Marine Life is a global network of scientists and marine professionals in more than 80 countries engaged in a 10 year study to assess and explain the diversity, distribution and abundance of life in the oceans. A full report, entitled Census of Marine Life—Past, Present and Future has a planned publishing date of 2010. Informative news releases posted on the COML Web site are posted routinely for readers to track the progress of the census.

Address Office of Marine Programs University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography South Ferry Road Narragansett, RI 02882 USA Website http://www.coml.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Census_of_Marine_Life

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

