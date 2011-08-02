The Census of Marine Life is a global network of scientists and marine professionals in more than 80 countries engaged in a 10 year study to assess and explain the diversity, distribution and abundance of life in the oceans. A full report, entitled Census of Marine Life—Past, Present and Future has a planned publishing date of 2010. Informative news releases posted on the COML Web site are posted routinely for readers to track the progress of the census.

Census of Marine Life

Man and the last great wilderness: Human impact on the deep sea

The oceans cover 71% of our planet, with over half with a depth greater than 3000 m. Although our knowledge is still very limited, we know that the deep ocean contains a diversity of habitats and ecosystems, supports high ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 2, 2011

Marine scientists return with rare creatures from the deep

Scientists have just returned from a voyage with samples of rare animals and more than 10 possible new species in a trip which they say has revolutionised their thinking about deep-sea life in the Atlantic Ocean.

Plants & Animals

Jul 6, 2010

Marine invasive species advance 50km per decade

A rapid, climate change-induced northern migration of invasive marine is one of many research results announced Tues. Nov. 11 during opening day presentations at the First World Conference on Marine Biodiversity, Ciudad de ...

Nov 10, 2008

Overfishing threatens European bluefin tuna

Bluefin tuna disappeared from Danish waters in the 1960s. Now the species could become depleted throughout the northeast Atlantic and Mediterranean, according to analyses by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU Aqua) ...

Environment

Nov 7, 2008

