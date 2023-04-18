Originally established as Kaspare Cohn Hospital in 1902, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a non-profit, tertiary 958-bed hospital and multi-specialty academic health science centre located in the Fairfax District of Mid-City West, Los Angeles, California, United States. Part of the Cedars-Sinai Health System, the hospital employs a staff of over 2,000 physicians and 10,000 employees. A team of 2,000 volunteers and more than 40 community groups support a patient-base of over 16,000 people. Over 350 residents and fellows participate in more than 60 graduate medical education programs.

