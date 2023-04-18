Originally established as Kaspare Cohn Hospital in 1902, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a non-profit, tertiary 958-bed hospital and multi-specialty academic health science centre located in the Fairfax District of Mid-City West, Los Angeles, California, United States. Part of the Cedars-Sinai Health System, the hospital employs a staff of over 2,000 physicians and 10,000 employees. A team of 2,000 volunteers and more than 40 community groups support a patient-base of over 16,000 people. Over 350 residents and fellows participate in more than 60 graduate medical education programs.

Mission Ax-2 set to launch stem cells to space

Cedars-Sinai investigators, in collaboration with Axiom Space of Houston, are sending stem cells to space in early May to explore whether microgravity can make it easier and more efficient to produce large batches of stem ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 18, 2023

0

20

The shape of your heart matters

Curious to know if you're at risk for two common heart conditions? Your doctor may want to check the shape of your heart.

Molecular & Computational biology

Mar 29, 2023

0

7