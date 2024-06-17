Case Western Reserve University was formed in 1967 with the merger of Case Institute of Technology (1880) and Western Reserve University (1826). Case Western Reserve University is a high-caliber private university located in the Cleveland, Ohio area. The current undergraduate and graduate schools have a total of less than 10,000 students. Noteworthy achievements include the medical school for patient care and research, the Biomedical Engineering Department, the Case School of Engineering, and is credited with developing the first artificial human chromosomes among its discoveries.

Address 10900 Euclid Avenue| Cleveland, Ohio 44106-7214 Website http://www.case.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Case_Western_Reserve_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

