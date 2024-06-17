Case Western Reserve University was formed in 1967 with the merger of Case Institute of Technology (1880) and Western Reserve University (1826). Case Western Reserve University is a high-caliber private university located in the Cleveland, Ohio area. The current undergraduate and graduate schools have a total of less than 10,000 students. Noteworthy achievements include the medical school for patient care and research, the Biomedical Engineering Department, the Case School of Engineering, and is credited with developing the first artificial human chromosomes among its discoveries.

Plot thickens in the hunt for a ninth planet

A pair of theoretical physicists are reporting that the same observations inspiring the hunt for a ninth planet might instead be evidence within the solar system of a modified law of gravity originally developed to understand ...

Astronomy

Oct 5, 2023

How hairs help fish feel and humans hear

By discovering how zebrafish use their hair cells to detect distant movement, a team of Case Western Reserve scientists may have found a path to help explain human hearing loss.

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 13, 2023

