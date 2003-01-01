Established in 2011, CMU-Africa is the only U.S. research university offering its master’s degrees with full-time faculty, staff, and operations in Africa. Part of Carnegie Mellon University's top-ranked College of Engineering, CMU-Africa is producing creative and technically strong engineers, who have been trained in the African context, and are prepared to make a transformative impact in their communities and the world.

Address Kigali Innovation City - Bumbogo BP 6150, Kigali, Rwanda Website https://www.africa.engineering.cmu.edu/

