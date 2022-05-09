The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) is part of the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. We offer a number of programs and areas of study that are consistently ranked among the top programs nationally. Our undergraduate program is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. The department vision is to continue to achieve national and international recognition through innovation in civil and environmental engineering education and research, and through the impact of our research and alumni in three focus areas: advanced infrastructure systems; environmental engineering, sustainability, and science; and mechanics, materials and computing. Our vision includes our department being a collegial, collaborative and welcoming environment in which to learn and work.

Address 119 Porter Hall, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Website http://www.cmu.edu/cee/

