The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) is part of the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. We offer a number of programs and areas of study that are consistently ranked among the top programs nationally. Our undergraduate program is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. The department vision is to continue to achieve national and international recognition through innovation in civil and environmental engineering education and research, and through the impact of our research and alumni in three focus areas: advanced infrastructure systems; environmental engineering, sustainability, and science; and mechanics, materials and computing. Our vision includes our department being a collegial, collaborative and welcoming environment in which to learn and work.

Hidden energy poverty revealed by energy equity gap

Destenie Nock and Shuchen Cong are unveiling hidden energy poverty and insecurity. Their new metric, developed with collaborators at the University of Maryland and the Salt River Project, illustrates what they've termed the ...

Social Sciences

May 9, 2022

Micromobility modes could replace 1/5 of short car trips

In the United States, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. It will require investments and innovations across many domains to achieve the White House's goals in emissions reductions, including ...

Social Sciences

Mar 24, 2022

Who's paying for your Uber?

A new study from Ph.D. graduate Jacob Ward, Professor Jeremy Michalek of Engineering and Public Policy (EPP) and Mechanical Engineering (MechE), and Associate Professor Costa Samaras of Civil and Environmental Engineering ...

Environment

Sep 21, 2021

Nanoparticles to immunize plants against heat stress

Civil and Environmental Engineering's Greg Lowry and his team are creating nanoparticles (NP) and NP coatings that will revolutionize the agricultural industry. Already, his research has demonstrated that NPs that are coated ...

Biotechnology

Aug 14, 2020

Saving lives with cleaner air

Research findings from the Center for Air Quality, Climate, and Energy Solutions (CACES) at Carnegie Mellon University show significant human health benefits when air quality is better than the current national ambient air ...

Environment

Nov 12, 2019

A new route for plant nutrient delivery

Agriculture around the globe requires new solutions for food and water sustainability. With more frequent climate extremes, growing populations, increased food demand, and global crop threats, environmental engineers are ...

Bio & Medicine

Jun 20, 2019

Do sensors make infrastructure safer?

Simply driving down the road gives you a sense for the current state of our infrastructure: crumbling and in need of repair. Aside from retrofitting or replacing current infrastructure with new construction and materials, ...

Engineering

Jun 5, 2019

Are coal-fired power plants affecting your drinking water?

When you get a drink of water from your fridge or sink, do you think about where that water came from? It has traveled through pipes from a water treatment plant where it underwent chemical processes to make it safe to drink. ...

Environment

May 27, 2019

Escape from the heat island

Dangerously high temperatures, especially in cities, often cause conditions such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion or exacerbate preexisting medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease. Between 1999 and 2010, at least ...

Environment

Sep 17, 2018

Water matters to metal nanoparticles

When you purchase anything from makeup to paint to sunscreen, chances are it contains engineered nanoparticles. These nanoscale materials have properties that are revolutionizing products—from medicine to agriculture to ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 14, 2018

