NRC Research Press is a scientific publisher in Canada. It publishes 15 journals in a broad range of scientific and technical disciplines. All journals are available online full-text in both pdf and HTML format and are accessible before print publication. NRC Research Press was originally the publishing arm of National Research Council Canada - Canada Institute for Scientific and Technical Information (NRC-CISTI). Since September 2010, it is a private, not-for-profit company called "Canadian Science Publishing". It continues to operate under the brand NRC Research Press.

Bears not bothered by diet high in saturated fats

Campgrounds and cottages are getaways for humans. They are also locations where grizzly bears are acquiring appetites for human foods that are high in saturated fats. Diets high in saturated fats are associated with many ...

Ecology

Oct 30, 2017

New study analyzes causes of 2010 landslide in Saint-Jude, Quebec

In May 2010, a landslide devastated the municipality of Saint-Jude, Quebec, and was responsible for four fatalities when a house was destroyed by sediment movement. Building on investigations that took place immediately after ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 26, 2017

