NRC Research Press is a scientific publisher in Canada. It publishes 15 journals in a broad range of scientific and technical disciplines. All journals are available online full-text in both pdf and HTML format and are accessible before print publication. NRC Research Press was originally the publishing arm of National Research Council Canada - Canada Institute for Scientific and Technical Information (NRC-CISTI). Since September 2010, it is a private, not-for-profit company called "Canadian Science Publishing". It continues to operate under the brand NRC Research Press.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

