The Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) has been in existence in one form or another since 1911. CMAJ is one of six world-wide journals contributing peer reviewed medical discoveries in journal form and currently on-line. CMAJ is a world respected journal for physicians, scientists and medical students. CMAJ is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. The CMAJ has archived studies for the period of 1911 to date.

Address 1867 Alta Vista Drive, Ottawa ON K1G 5W8 Website http://www.cmaj.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Medical_Association_Journal

