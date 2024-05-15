The British Medical Journal (BMJ) has been in existence since 1840. In 2008, BMJ became a fully on-line journal. Its mission is to lead the debate on health and to engage, inform and stimulate doctors, researchers and other health professionals in ways that will improve patient health. Since 1840 has published first rate research abstracts and full editions and distributed them throughout the U.K., and internationally. The Medical Journalists Award was given to BMJ for Medical Publication of the Year 2008.

Address BMJ, BMA House, Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9JP, UK Website http://www.bmj.com/channels/research.dtl Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Medical_Journal

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

