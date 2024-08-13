The British Antarctica Survey (BAS) traces its roots to post World War II and was officially formed in 1962 and headquartered in Cambridge, U.K. The BAS has five permanent bases in the British Antarctic Territory and two bases in South Georgia. BAS headquarters supplies office, equipment, scientific labs and research materials for scientific inquiry into the natural resources and geography of the Antarctic.

Address
High Cross, Madingley Road, Cambridge CB3 DET, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.antarctica.ac.uk
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Antarctic_Survey

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

British Antarctic Survey

Seabirds are threatened by trawl fisheries, study finds

Seabirds are among the most threatened creatures globally, often due to incidental mortality (bycatch) in fisheries. Several hundreds of thousands of seabirds are thought to be killed worldwide each year by two of the three ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 24, 2024

0

16

Mega-iceberg melt affects important marine ecosystem

Scientists have for the first time taken in-situ ocean measurements during the collapse of a giant iceberg in the sub-Antarctic. These new observations reveal how ocean ecosystems may be affected if more icebergs calve due ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 17, 2024

1

44

New tipping point discovered beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

A new and worrying way that large ice sheets can melt has been characterized by scientists for the first time. The research focuses on how relatively warm seawater can lap at the underside of ground-based ice, which can accelerate ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 25, 2024

7

870

Drones validate walrus counts in satellite images from space

In the first successful attempt to calibrate walrus counts from satellite imagery, scientists used drones to validate animal counts in Svalbard, Norway. On this International Day for Biological Diversity, the researchers ...

Plants & Animals

May 23, 2024

0

32

Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica calves new iceberg

A large iceberg (380 km2), about the size of the Isle of Wight, has broken off the 150m-thick Brunt Ice Shelf. It broke off after a crack suddenly appeared in the ice shelf a few weeks ago. The final break happened in the ...

Earth Sciences

May 23, 2024

0

1

DNA reveals that unique microorganisms evolved at poles

Communities of microorganisms at the bottom of polar lakes evolved independently from other regions, influenced by the particular geological, biological, and climate history of their regions. The unique character of the microbial ...

Evolution

Feb 14, 2024

0

19

Increased rainfall threatens UK sea urchins: Study

Sea urchins exposed to diluted seawater for long periods show signs of physical deterioration, according to scientists from the British Antarctic Survey, the University of Cambridge, and the Scottish Association for Marine ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 12, 2024

0

2

page 1 from 28