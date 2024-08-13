The British Antarctica Survey (BAS) traces its roots to post World War II and was officially formed in 1962 and headquartered in Cambridge, U.K. The BAS has five permanent bases in the British Antarctic Territory and two bases in South Georgia. BAS headquarters supplies office, equipment, scientific labs and research materials for scientific inquiry into the natural resources and geography of the Antarctic.

Address High Cross, Madingley Road, Cambridge CB3 DET, United Kingdom Website http://www.antarctica.ac.uk Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Antarctic_Survey

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed