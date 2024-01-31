Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) is the second largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and the largest hospital in the Longwood Medical Area in Boston, Massachusetts. Along with Massachusetts General Hospital, it is one of the two founding members of Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare provider in Massachusetts. Robert Higgins, MD, MSHA serves as the hospital's current president.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A new way to visualize brain cancer at the nanoscale level

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have unveiled unprecedentedly detailed images of brain cancer tissue through the use of a new microscopy technology called ...

Bio & Medicine

Jan 31, 2024

Diverse pathways to longevity in mammals uncovered

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have discovered gene expression signatures of longevity across 41 mammalian species and compared them with biomarkers ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 14, 2023

