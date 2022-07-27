Brandeis University was established in 1948 in Waltham, Massachusetts as a private research university. The student body consists of approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Brandeis University has been name in the top 35 of all national universities since its inception. Brandeis University is honored with six members of the National Academies, four Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigators, three Pulitzer Prize recipients and two MacArthur Foundation fellow. Brandeis is noted for its work in nutrition science, social science research and international diversity of its students and faculty.

Address
415 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Website
http://www.brandeis.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brandeis_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

What's so wrong about diversity?

For much of the past two decades, associate professor of sociology Sarah Mayorga has examined what Americans, especially white Americans, mean by the term diversity.

Social Sciences

Dec 15, 2020

When should we reopen the economy?

The U.S. risks hurting the economy more than helping it if the economy is restarted before mid-June, new research shows.

Economics & Business

Apr 16, 2020

