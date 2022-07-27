Brandeis University was established in 1948 in Waltham, Massachusetts as a private research university. The student body consists of approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Brandeis University has been name in the top 35 of all national universities since its inception. Brandeis University is honored with six members of the National Academies, four Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigators, three Pulitzer Prize recipients and two MacArthur Foundation fellow. Brandeis is noted for its work in nutrition science, social science research and international diversity of its students and faculty.

Address 415 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453 Website http://www.brandeis.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brandeis_University

