Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, founded in 1974, is a private, non-profit center for global oceanography, ocean science education, and technology transfer. The Laboratory's research ranges from microbial oceanography to the large-scale biogeochemical processes that drive ocean ecosystems and global environmental conditions, and is organized around the three core themes of Blue Biotechnology, Ocean Biogeochemistry and Climate Change, and Ocean Health. The Laboratory's 60,000 square-foot, shore-based campus is located in East Boothbay, Maine, on the Damariscotta River estuary. In December 2012, the campus became the first LEED Platinum certified laboratory in Maine and one of seven in the New England area.

Website
https://www.bigelow.org/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bigelow_Laboratory_for_Ocean_Sciences

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

New method reveals hidden activity of life below ground

A team of scientists led by researchers at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences have developed an innovative method to link the genetics and function of individual microbes living without oxygen deep below Earth's surface. ...

Ecology

Apr 1, 2024

0

108

Study underscores uncertain costs of iron fertilization

As society grapples with the intensifying consequences of climate change, decision-makers are increasingly looking to carbon dioxide removal as a necessary complement to emission reductions. One of the strategies that has ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 29, 2024

3

28

Scientists test new method for identifying small microplastics

Microplastics, from the beads that were once commonplace in cosmetics to the weathered and broken-down remnants of trash, are now ubiquitous in marine and inland waters around the world. To date, though, scientists have struggled ...

Environment

Nov 14, 2023

0

1

Data reveal 20-year transformation of Gulf of Maine

A new synthesis of two decades of data has elucidated the startling transformation of the warming Gulf of Maine. Gathered and analyzed by researchers at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, the study shows many trends that ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 7, 2022

0

39

Research confirms effectiveness of oil dispersants

Marine oil spills are one of the most direct, and harmful, examples of the toll that the extraction of fossil fuels can take on the environment. One of the few tools to mitigate that damage are chemical dispersants that break ...

Environment

May 31, 2022

0

11

Study: 'Photosynthetic' algae can survive the dark

More than 66 million years ago, an asteroid impact led to the extinction of almost three-quarters of life on Earth. The little life that was left had to struggle, and research into its tenacity can provide key insights into ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 20, 2021

0

50

page 1 from 3