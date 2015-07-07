BGI (Chinese: 华大基因; pinyin: Huádà Jīyīn), known as the Beijing Genomics Institute prior to 2008, is one of the world’s premier genome sequencing centers. Its sequencing output is expected to soon surpass the equivalent of more than 15,000 human genomes per year. BGI will receive US$1.5 billion in “collaborative funds” over the next 10 years from the China Development Bank. BGI is producing de novo, resequenced genomes, RNA-Seq, Epigenomics, Metagenomics and Proteomics at such a high volume that genomes and research of significant impact are not listed here. For a complete reference of BGI's contribution to science, read a list of genomes sequenced at the bottom of this article.

Mitochondrial metagenomics: How '-omics' is saving wild bees

Mitochondrial genome (mitogenome) database demonstrated its great value on detecting wild bees in UK farms via mitochondrial metagenomics pipeline, a new approach developed by scientists from the China National Genebank (CNGB), ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 7, 2015

B10K—Toward decoding all bird genomes

The Avian Phylogenomics Consortium formally announces the launch of the Bird 10,000 genomes (B10K) project, an initiative to generate representative draft genome sequences from all extant bird species within the next five ...

Biotechnology

Jun 4, 2015

Introgression in the pig genome leads to their altitude adaptation

Scientists from Jiangxi Agricultural University, BGI and University of California published their latest research on genetic mechanism of pig altitude-adaptations in Nature Genetics online. Their research underlined the importance ...

Biotechnology

Jan 27, 2015

Researchers complete genome sequencing of the Jujube tree

BGI Tech and Hebei Agricultural University jointly announced the complete, high quality sequencing of the Jujube genome. Jujube is the most economically important member of the Rhamnaceae family, and the Jujube genome is ...

Biotechnology

Oct 29, 2014

Novel gene for salt tolerance found in wild soybean

A team of researchers from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, BGI and other institutes have identified a gene of wild soybean linked to salt tolerance, with implication for improving this important crop to grow in saline ...

Biotechnology

Jul 11, 2014

The pig whipworm genome may aid to treat autoimmune diseases

An international team, composed of 11 institutions from six countries, including BGI, presented the whole-genome sequence of Trichuris suis, a parasitic worm in pig. Understanding the genetics mechanisms underlying the pig ...

Biotechnology

Jun 20, 2014

The genome of sesame sheds new lights on oil biosynthesis

Researchers from Oil Crops Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, BGI, University of Copenhagen and other institutes have successfully cracked the genome of high oil content crop sesame, providing ...

Biotechnology

Mar 7, 2014

