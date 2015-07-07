BGI (Chinese: 华大基因; pinyin: Huádà Jīyīn), known as the Beijing Genomics Institute prior to 2008, is one of the world’s premier genome sequencing centers. Its sequencing output is expected to soon surpass the equivalent of more than 15,000 human genomes per year. BGI will receive US$1.5 billion in “collaborative funds” over the next 10 years from the China Development Bank. BGI is producing de novo, resequenced genomes, RNA-Seq, Epigenomics, Metagenomics and Proteomics at such a high volume that genomes and research of significant impact are not listed here. For a complete reference of BGI's contribution to science, read a list of genomes sequenced at the bottom of this article.

