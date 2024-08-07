The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) is a tropical marine research center located primarily at Cape Ferguson in the locality of Cape Cleveland, City of Townsville Queensland, Australia. It is around 50 kilometers (31 mi) from Townsville. Established in 1972 by the McMahon government, the institute's primary function is research for sustainable use and protection of the marine environment. The Institute investigates topics from broad-scale ecology to microbiology.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

