The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) is a tropical marine research center located primarily at Cape Ferguson in the locality of Cape Cleveland, City of Townsville Queensland, Australia. It is around 50 kilometers (31 mi) from Townsville. Established in 1972 by the McMahon government, the institute's primary function is research for sustainable use and protection of the marine environment. The Institute investigates topics from broad-scale ecology to microbiology.

Fish barriers may aid baby corals in reef recovery

Scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and James Cook University (JCU) have designed special cradles for baby corals that help prevent fish from eating them alive.

Plants & Animals

Jul 18, 2024

Unveiling sea country management monitoring trends in Australia

AIMS scientists have partnered with Indigenous communities in the remote Kimberley region of Australia's northwest to monitor culturally important fish populations on coral reefs and incorporate the variability in data to ...

Plants & Animals

May 31, 2024

Research maps potential risks to iconic marine wildlife

The areas used by six threatened marine megafauna species overlap with a myriad of human activities in the waters of Australia's north west, a collaborative study led by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 24, 2024

