ASTRON is the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy. Its mission is to make discoveries in radio astronomy happen, via the development of novel and innovative technologies, the operation of world-class radio astronomy facilities, and the pursuit of fundamental astronomical research.

Address Oude Hoogeveensedijk 4, 7991 PD Dwingeloo, the Netherlands. Website http://www.astron.nl/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ASTRON

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

