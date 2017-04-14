The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University has faculty engaged in a wide breadth of studies ranging from highly applied research in the areas of biomass utilization, process safety and hydrocarbon processing to very fundamental research in nanotechnology, life sciences, process systems engineering and molecular simulation.

Chaotic flows and the origin of life

A research team at Texas A&M University has uncovered a physical mechanism that may help answer one of the major questions concerning the origin of life, "How did the building blocks form?"

Apr 14, 2017

