Apple or Apple Inc. was established in Cupertino, California in 1976 and incorporated a year later. Apple is known for innovation in personal computing including the Mac line and is noted for developing the iPod and expanding portable music products. Apple has transformed the music industry by forming iTunes which enables users to download music and video to compatible portable devices. Apple is on the cutting edge of innovation for other portable devices in progress.

Address
1 Infinite Loop Cupertino, CA 95014
Website
http://www.apple.com/pr/contacts/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Computer

Apple

Apple advances health apps with CareKit

Apple today announced CareKit, a new software framework designed to help developers enable people to actively manage their own medical conditions. iPhone apps using CareKit make it easier for individuals to keep track of ...

Software

Mar 22, 2016

Apple releases Swift programming language as open source

Apple today announced that its Swift programming language is now open source. As an open source language, the broad community of talented developers—from app developers to educational institutions to enterprises—can contribute ...

Software

Dec 4, 2015

Apple Unveils New Mac mini

(PhysOrg.com) -- Apple today unveiled a completely redesigned Mac mini, featuring up to twice the graphics performance, a new HDMI port and a new SD card slot, all in an amazingly compact aluminum enclosure.

Hardware

Jun 16, 2010

Apple’s App Store Downloads Top 1.5 Billion in First Year

Apple today announced that customers have downloaded more than 1.5 billion applications in just one year from its App Store, the largest applications store in the world. The App Store is also growing at an incredible pace ...

Software

Jul 14, 2009

Apple Announces Safari 4 Browser

Apple today announced the public beta of Safari 4 web browser for Mac and Windows PCs. The Nitro engine in Safari 4 runs JavaScript 4.2 times faster than Safari 3.

Software

Feb 24, 2009

Apple unveils new iPhone 3G with faster Web, GPS

Apple today introduced the new iPhone 3G, combining all the revolutionary features of iPhone with 3G networking that is twice as fast as the first generation iPhone, built-in GPS for expanded location based mobile services, ...

Consumer & Gadgets

Jun 9, 2008

