Apple or Apple Inc. was established in Cupertino, California in 1976 and incorporated a year later. Apple is known for innovation in personal computing including the Mac line and is noted for developing the iPod and expanding portable music products. Apple has transformed the music industry by forming iTunes which enables users to download music and video to compatible portable devices. Apple is on the cutting edge of innovation for other portable devices in progress.

Address 1 Infinite Loop Cupertino, CA 95014 Website http://www.apple.com/pr/contacts/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Computer

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed