The Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) is a center for the study of public policy at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. It has offices in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, where the University of Pennsylvania is located. The Annenberg Center conducts research, convenes panels of experts, hosts lectures and conferences, and publishes reports on five main areas: Political communication, information and society, media and children, health communication, and adolescent risk. The APPC was established in 1993 by the ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg. It currently has a staff of 54 people. Architect Fumihiko Maki has designed the Center's facilities. One of the center's most notable initiatives is the factcheck.org website.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

