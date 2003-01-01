Universidad Andrés Bello (Spanish: Andrés Bello University) is a Chilean private university created in 1988. It belongs to the Laureate International Universities group. Andrés Bello University ranks as the 10th Chilean university according to the classification webometric CSIC 2011.2 in July and the 2nd Latin American private university QS World University Rankings3. In the 2011 ranking of the QS World University Ranking4 is ranked 74 throughout Latin America and eleventh nationally. Chile is the second non-traditional college rankings.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

