The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) was formed in 1964 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. ASCO is a world-wide society of professionals focused on all forms of cancer. ASCO publishes a journal, provides seminars and symposiums, consultation services, networking and newsletters relating to current cancer research.
- Website
- http://www.asco.org/portal/site/asco
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Society_of_Clinical_Oncology
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed