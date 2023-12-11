The American Physical Society is the world's second largest organization of physicists, behind the Deutsche Physikalische Gesellschaft. The Society publishes more than a dozen scientific journals, including the world-renowned Physical Review and Physical Review Letters, and organizes more than 20 science meetings each year. It is also a member society of the American Institute of Physics. The American Physical Society was founded on May 20, 1899, when thirty-six physicists gathered at Columbia University for that purpose. They proclaimed the mission of the new Society to be "to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics", and in one way or another the APS has been at that task ever since.

Simulation shows how star collisions fuel massive black holes

It's difficult to predict with certainty what will happen when giant stars collide, but new, first-of-their-kind hydrodynamic simulations by the DEMOBLACK team at the University of Padova in Italy point to a range of exotic ...

Apr 8, 2022

Ten new gravitational waves found in LIGO-Virgo's O3a data

In the last seven years, scientists at the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) have detected 90 gravitational waves signals. Gravitational waves are perturbations in the fabric of spacetime that race outwards from cataclysmic ...

Apr 8, 2022

