The American Museum of Natural History was founded in 1869 and is located on 79th Street and Central Park West in New York City. The American Museum of Natural History is both an exquisite example of 19th and 20th century architecture. It possesses one of the largest collections of natural history artifacts, art, and fossils. The Northwest Native American Seacoast exhibit is the oldest of its kind in the world. Today, the American Museum of Natural History has many affiliate universities, scientists and scholars working in concert with the museum to discover new information about our natural history past. The museum publishes on-going research, discoveries, news, books and journals.

Address
Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024-5192 USA
Website
http://www.amnh.org/home/?src=toolbar
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Museum_of_Natural_History

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

New species of mosasaur named for Norse sea serpent

Scientists have discovered a new species of mosasaur, large, carnivorous aquatic lizards that lived during the late Cretaceous. With "transitional" traits that place it between two well-known mosasaurs, the new species is ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Oct 30, 2023

0

129

Apex predator of the Cambrian likely sought soft over crunchy prey

Biomechanical studies on the arachnid-like front "legs" of an extinct apex predator show that the 2-foot (60 centimeter) marine animal Anomalocaris canadensis was likely much weaker than once assumed. One of the largest animals ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 4, 2023

0

448

Oldest bat skeletons ever found described from Wyoming fossils

Scientists have described a new species of bat based on the oldest bat skeletons ever recovered. The study on the extinct bat, which lived in Wyoming about 52 million years ago, supports the idea that bats diversified rapidly ...

Evolution

Apr 12, 2023

0

637

