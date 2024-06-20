The American Museum of Natural History was founded in 1869 and is located on 79th Street and Central Park West in New York City. The American Museum of Natural History is both an exquisite example of 19th and 20th century architecture. It possesses one of the largest collections of natural history artifacts, art, and fossils. The Northwest Native American Seacoast exhibit is the oldest of its kind in the world. Today, the American Museum of Natural History has many affiliate universities, scientists and scholars working in concert with the museum to discover new information about our natural history past. The museum publishes on-going research, discoveries, news, books and journals.

Address Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024-5192 USA Website http://www.amnh.org/home/?src=toolbar Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Museum_of_Natural_History

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

