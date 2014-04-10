The American Mathematical Society (AMS) is an association of professional mathematicians dedicated to the interests of mathematical research and scholarship, which it does with various publications and conferences as well as annual monetary awards and prizes to mathematicians. The society is one of the four parts of the Joint Policy Board for Mathematics (JPBM) and a member of the Conference Board of the Mathematical Sciences (CBMS). It was founded in 1888 as the New York Mathematical Society, the brainchild of Thomas Fiske who was impressed by the London Mathematical Society on a visit to England. John Howard Van Amringe was the first president and Fiske became secretary. The society soon decided to publish a journal, but ran into some resistance, due to concerns about competing with the American Journal of Mathematics. The result was the Bulletin of the New York Mathematical Society, with Fiske as editor-in-chief. The de facto journal, as intended, was influential in increasing membership. In July, 1894, the society reorganized under its present name and became a national society. In 1951, the headquarters moved from New York City to Providence, Rhode Island.

