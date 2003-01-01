The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) is a professional medical organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois, U.S.A., that promotes excellence in the practice of the subspecialty of allergy and immunology. The College, comprising more than 5,000 allergists-immunologists and related health care professionals, fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy and research. The association provides its members with continuing medical education, publications, and representation to managed care organizations, medical organizations, consumer and patient groups, and government and regulatory agencies. The College also develops and disseminates educational information to patients, other physicians, health professionals and health plan administrators. The ACAAI Annual Meeting is held in November in a major U.S. city. The meeting attracts some 1,800 physicians, 400 allied health professionals and office managers.

