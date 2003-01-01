The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific association of approximately 12,000 members employed in industry, academia, government, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS provides a dynamic international forum for the exchange of knowledge among scientists to enhance their contributions to public health. AAPS offers timely scientific programs, ongoing education, information resources, opportunities for networking, and professional development.
