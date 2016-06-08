The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, (AASM) is a professional society for the medical sub-specialty sleep medicine. AASM was established in 1975 for the purpose of offering certification training, education and certifying professionals in the various professional levels. As of 2007, AASM as certified more than 1,000 sleep centers and labs. The main purpose of AASM is to establish a standard for the field of sleep medicine, and advocating for the field as an important component in treatment.

Address One Westbrook Corporate Center, Ste. 920, Westchester, IL 60154 Website http://www.aasmnet.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Academy_of_Sleep_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

