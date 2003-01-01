The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. (AAO-HNS) was founded in 1982, however its roots extend back to 1896. AAO-HNS is the result of a merger between the specialty of ears, nose and throat and specialized surgery of the head and neck. Today, AAO-HNS speaks as one for the betterment of the field regarding research, advancing surgical and diagnostic techniques. Over 13,000 physician specialists are members of AAO-HNS.

Address 1650 Diagonal Road, Alexandria, VA 22314-2857 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Academy_of_Otolaryngology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

