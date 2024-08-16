Aarhus University (Danish: Aarhus Universitet) (abbr.: AU), located in the city of Aarhus, Denmark, is Denmark's second oldest and largest university. The university was founded in 1928 and has 43,600 students. Denmark's first professor of sociology was a member of the faculty of Aarhus University (Theodor Geiger, from 1938–1952), and in 1997 Professor Jens Christian Skou received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery of the sodium-potassium pump. In 2010 Dale T. Mortensen, a Niels Bohr Visiting Professor at Aarhus University, received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences together with his colleagues Peter Diamond and Christopher Pissarides. Aarhus University was founded on September 11, 1928 as Universitetsundervisningen i Jylland ('University Teaching in Jutland') with an enrollment of 64 students. Classrooms were rented from the Technical College and the teaching corps consisted of one professor of philosophy and four associate professors of Danish, English, German, and French. Until then the University of Copenhagen was the only university in Denmark.

