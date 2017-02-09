February 9, 2017

Guideline issued on molecular biomarkers for CRC tissues

(HealthDay)—A guideline, published online Feb. 6 in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, has been developed in relation to molecular biomarker testing of colorectal cancer (CRC) tissues.

Antonia R. Sepulveda, M.D., Ph.D., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues conducted a of the literature to develop evidence-based recommendations relating to molecular biomarker testing of CRC tissues to guide epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapies and conventional chemotherapy regimens. An expert panel was convened and more than 4,000 articles were reviewed to develop the guidelines.

The researchers established 21 guideline statements: eight recommendations, 10 expert consensus opinions, and three no recommendations. To inform targeted therapy decisions, the guidelines support mutational testing for genes in the EGFR pathway. Additional recommendations contribute to streamlining of the process of molecular testing and improving patient outcomes.

"The evidence-based for this guideline focused on molecular biomarkers identified as the most useful in patients with , in order to select patients who can benefit from enhanced treatment with targeted therapies," Sepulveda said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

More information: Full Text

