Vertebrata PalAsiatica, a quarterly founded in 1957, is sponsored by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, and published by the Science Press, Beijing. The journal was initially published only in English, but came to be published mainly in Chinese after 1961, usually with English abstracts/summaries. Its publication was halted from 1967 to 1972, and was resumed in 1973. Some papers are still written in Chinese with detailed English summaries, but in recent years an increasing number have been published in English with Chinese abstracts. Vertebrata PalAsiatica is a well-known, and internationally distributed, professional vertebrate paleontology journal in Asia. The journal is read by researchers, teachers, and students in the fields of paleontology, biology, geology, anthropology, and archaeology worldwide.

Publisher Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology Website http://english.ivpp.cas.cn/sp/PalAsiatica/vp_intr/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA