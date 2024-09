Vaccine is a peer-reviewed medical journal, published by Elsevier. It is targeted towards medical professionals who are interested in vaccines and vaccination. It describes itself as "an interface between academics, those in research and development, and workers in the field. Relevant topics range from basic research through to applications, safety and legislation."

Publisher Elsevier Country USA Website http://www.elsevier.com/locate/vaccine Impact factor 3.616 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA