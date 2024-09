Trends in Genetics is the most established monthly journal in Genetics, with articles covering all aspects of the field with a special focus on integrative and system approaches. Each issue contains concise, lively and up-to-date Reviews and Opinions. Reviews are invited from leading researchers in a specific field and objectively chronicle recent and important developments, while Opinions provide a forum for debate and hypothesis.

Publisher Cell Press Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/01689525 Impact factor 10.064 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA