Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism (TEM) is a review journal with 12 issues per year. The backbone of TEM is its widely regarded concise and critical Reviews of recent advances across the field of endocrinology and metabolism. The content focuses not only on fundamental research but also on clinical disease and advances in therapy. In addition to Reviews, Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism publishes Opinion articles and Book reviews. Opinion articles follow trends and innovative ideas, while the Update section (letters, book reviews, Science & Society) is designed to highlight recent advances in a particular research field providing insight on the implications of the new developments as well as future perspectives and directions.

Website http://www.cell.com/trends/endocrinology-metabolism/ Impact factor 8.115 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA