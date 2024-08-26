Essential reading for those working directly in the cognitive sciences or in related specialist areas, Trends in Cognitive Sciences provides an instant overview of current thinking for scientists, students and teachers who want to keep up with the latest developments in the cognitive sciences. The journal brings together research in psychology, artificial intelligence, linguistics, philosophy, computer science and neuroscience. Trends in Cognitive Sciences provides a platform for the interaction of these disciplines and the evolution of cognitive science as an independent field of study.

Publisher
Cell Press
Website
http://www.cell.com/trends/cognitive-sciences/home

Trends in Cognitive Sciences

Model highlights three roots of online toxicity

In 2022, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience Dean Mobbs began to investigate the relationship between social media use and mental health and well-being. As his research program ramps up to test brain activity and physiological ...

Social Sciences

Aug 26, 2024

New research offers insight on modeling belief dynamics

Researchers who study belief dynamics often use analogies to understand and model the complex cognitive–social systems that underlie why we believe the things we do and how those beliefs can change over time. Ideas can ...

Social Sciences

Jul 29, 2024

Orangutan communication sheds light on human speech origins

New research from The University of Warwick has revealed that orangutans, the most arboreal of the great apes, produce consonant-like calls more often and of greater variety than their African ground-dwelling cousins (gorillas, ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 20, 2022

How variability shapes learning and generalization

Variability is crucially important for learning new skills. Consider learning how to serve in tennis. Should you always practice serving from the exact same location on the court, aiming at exactly the same spot? Although ...

Social Sciences

May 13, 2022

