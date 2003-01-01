The Breast Journal is the first comprehensive, multidisciplinary source devoted exclusively to all facets of research, diagnosis, and treatment of breast disease. The Breast Journal encompasses the latest news and technologies from the many medical specialties concerned with breast disease care in order to address the disease within the context of a woman's total health. This editorial philosophy recognizes the special social, sexual, and psychological considerations that distinguish cancer, and breast cancer in particular, from other serious diseases.

Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1524-4741 Impact factor 1.643 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA