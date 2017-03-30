The Anatomical Record: Advances in Integrative Anatomy and Evolutionary Biology, an official publication of the American Association of Anatomists, publishes new discoveries in the morphological aspects of molecular, cellular, systems, and evolutionary biology. The journal focuses on major new findings in the anatomical consequences of gene disruption, activation, or over expression upon cell, tissue, or organ architecture and also recognizes the importance of descriptive studies in contemporary research, particularly when framed in the context of experimental models or questions.

Publisher
John Wiley & Sons, Inc
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1932-8494

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

