Superconductor Science and Technology is an international multidisciplinary journal for papers on all aspects of superconductivity. The coverage includes theories of superconductivity, the basic physics of superconductors, the relation of microstructure and growth to superconducting properties, the theory of novel devices, and the fabrication and properties of thin films and devices. It also encompasses the manufacture and properties of conductors, and their application in the construction of magnets and heavy current machines, together with enabling technology.

Publisher IOP Publishing Website http://iopscience.iop.org/0953-2048/

