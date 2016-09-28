Stochastic Environmental Research and Risk Assessment publishes research papers, reviews and technical notes on stochastic and probabilistic approaches to environmental sciences and engineering, including interactions of earth and atmospheric environments with people and ecosystems. Its core aim is to bring together stochastic modeling research papers in various fields of environmental sciences and to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of ideas, for communicating on issues that cut across disciplinary barriers, and for the dissemination of stochastic techniques used in different fields to the community of interested researchers. Coverage includes modeling, measurements and instrumentation in the areas of Spatiotemporal analysis and mapping of natural processes; Enviroinformatics; Environmental risk assessment, reliability analysis and decision making; Surface and subsurface hydrology and hydraulics; Multiphase porous media domains and contaminant transport modeling; and more.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/environment/journal/477 Impact factor 2.237 (2015)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA