Spine is an international, peer-reviewed, bi-weekly periodical that considers for publication original articles in the field of Spine. It is the leading subspecialty journal for the treatment of spinal disorders. Only original papers are considered for publication with the understanding that they are contributed solely to Spine. The Journal does not publish articles reporting material that has been reported at length elsewhere.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/spinejournal/pages/default.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA