he SIAM Journal on Imaging Sciences covers all areas of imaging sciences, broadly interpreted. It includes image formation, image processing, image analysis, image interpretation and understanding, computer graphics and visualization, and inverse problems in imaging; leading to applications to diverse areas in science, medicine, engineering, and other fields. Formal approaches, at the level of mathematics and/or computations, as well as state-of-the-art practical results, are expected from manuscripts published in SIIMS. SIIMS provides a broad authoritative source for fundamental results in imaging sciences, with a unique combination of mathematics and applications. SIIMS is mathematically and computationally based, and offers a unique forum to highlight the commonality of methodology, models, and algorithms among diverse application areas of imaging sciences.

Publisher
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Website
http://www.siam.org/journals/siims.php

