The SIAM Journal on Applied Dynamical Systems (SIADS) publishes research articles on the mathematical analysis and modeling of dynamical systems and its application to the physical, engineering, life, and social sciences. SIADS is published in electronic format only. The use of color, animated visualizations, and internal linking is strongly encouraged where it enhances the exposition, but papers without these enhancements are accepted as well; review is based on research content.

Publisher
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Website
http://www.siam.org/journals/siads.php

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

SIAM Journal on Applied Dynamical Systems

Can social interactions affect spread of disease?

Most real-world systems, such as biological, social, and economic schemes evolve constantly. The dynamics of such systems are characterized by significantly enhanced activity levels over short periods of time (or "bursts") ...

Mathematics

Dec 11, 2018

0

9

Traveling waves model tumor invasion

Cell migration, which is involved in wound healing, cancer and tumor growth, and embryonic growth and development, has been a topic of interest to mathematicians and biologists for decades.

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 25, 2014

0

0

Putting a number on opinion dynamics in a population

Opinion formation in a large population is influenced by both endogenous factors, such as interaction with one's peers—in-person and via social media—as well as exogenous factors, such as the media, of which mainstream ...

Mathematics

May 22, 2014

0

0

Stabilizing aircraft during takeoff and landing using math

One of the lesser known concerns about commercial aircraft is their stability on the ground during taxiing, takeoff, and landing. During these processes, planes must maintain stability under various operating conditions. ...

Mathematics

Aug 20, 2013

1

0