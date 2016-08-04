Sexual Health publishes original and significant contributions to the fields of sexual health including HIV/AIDS, Sexually transmissible infections, issues of sexuality and relevant areas of reproductive health. This journal is directed towards those working in sexual health as clinicians, public health practitioners, researchers in behavioural, clinical, laboratory, public health or social, sciences. The journal publishes peer reviewed original research, editorials, review articles, topical debates, case reports and critical correspondence.

Publisher CSIRO PUBLISHING Website http://www.publish.csiro.au/?nid=164 Impact factor 1.447 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA