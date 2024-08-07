The bimonthly Seismological Research Letters serves as a general forum for informal communication among seismologists, as well as between seismologists and those nonspecialists interested in seismology and related disciplines. The contents of SRL include contributed articles on topics of broad seismological interest, opinion pieces on current seismological topics, News and Notes about seismology in the U.S. and internationally, Transitions notes about seismologists, special earthquake reports, and letters to the editor.

Publisher Seismological Society of America Website http://www.seismosoc.org/publications/srl/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA