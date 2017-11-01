Science Signaling is a weekly journal, publishing 51 issues a year, as well as an online resource and information management tool that enables experts and novices in cell signaling to find, organize, and utilize information relevant to processes of cellular regulation. The overarching goal of Science Signaling is publish key findings of broad relevance in the field of cell signaling and to provide articles, community features, tools, and online resources that enable readers to gain insight into cellular regulatory processes. An additional goal of the site is to provide an authoritative database of cell signaling information that is accessible to readers and useful for computer-based analysis.

Publisher AAAS Website http://stke.sciencemag.org/ Impact factor 6.12 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA