The Reviews of Modern Physics is a journal of the American Physical Society. The journal started in paper form. All volumes are also online by subscription. Issue 1, Volume 1 consisted of the review by Raymond T. Birge (1929) "Probable Values of the General Physical Constants", Reviews of Modern Physics.

Publisher American Physical Society Website http://journals.aps.org/rmp/ Impact factor 29.604 (2015)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA