The Review of Financial Studies is an academic journal published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Society for Financial Studies. It was established following discussions at the 1986 Western Finance Association (WFA) meetings, and the first issue was published in 1988. Together with the Journal of Finance and the Journal of Financial Economics, the Review of Financial Studies is considered one of the three most prestigious finance journals. Its current executive editor is David Hirshleifer (University of California, Irvine). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.602, ranking it first out of 74 journals in the category "Business, Finance".

