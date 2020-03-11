Research in Veterinary Science is an International journal publishing original articles, reviews and short communications of a high scientific and ethical standard in the veterinary sciences.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/research-in-veterinary-science/
Impact factor
1.649 ()

