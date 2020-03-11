Researchers working on mastitis test that could save milk producers millions
University of Alberta researchers are developing an easy pen-side test that can predict a common and costly disease in dairy cattle.
Research in Veterinary Science is an International journal publishing original articles, reviews and short communications of a high scientific and ethical standard in the veterinary sciences.
University of Alberta researchers are developing an easy pen-side test that can predict a common and costly disease in dairy cattle.
Veterinary medicine
Mar 11, 2020
0
4
Assessment of whether a cull cow is fit for transport to the slaughterhouse can vary according to who is doing the assessment. This was indicated in a study carried out by researchers from Aarhus University, in which they ...
Plants & Animals
Sep 10, 2018
0
9
A study published in Research in Veterinary Science demonstrates that vitamin D supplementation can reduce the severity of tuberculosis (TB) in wild boar and red deer
Plants & Animals
Sep 28, 2016
0
15
Arthritis pain in dogs can be relieved, with no side effects, by a new product based on medicinal plants and dietary supplements that was developed at the University of Montreal's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. "While acupuncture ...
Plants & Animals
Nov 10, 2014
2
0
(Phys.org)—Scientists at the University of Montreal's Quebec Research Group in Animal Pharmacology have found a way to recognize and treat osteoarthritis in cats – a condition that the owner might not notice and that ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 19, 2013
1
0